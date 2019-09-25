Here’s Your Kenny Chesney at Mile High Ticket Presale Code

Kenny Chesney is coming to Denver, and he's bringing Florida Georgia Line and Old Dominion for the Chillaxification Tour 2020, presented by Blue Chair Bay Rum.

You can be a part of No Shoes Nation at Empower Field at Mile High on August 8, 2020.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, October 4 at 10:00 AM.

But! Because you are so awesome, we have your presale hook-up right here.

We have established a special pre-sale for you on Thursday, October 3 starting at 10:00 AM. Go here to get your tickets on October 3: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/1E00572A7D0118AB, and use Password: CHILL.