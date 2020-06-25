Hey Wyoming: Here’s 5 Reasons You Should NEVER Hold In Your Farts

Why is flatulence such a difficult topic to discuss? Everyone... repeat EVERYONE does it and it is part of our natural digestion process.

So why is it so taboo? Maybe because it's often embarrassing and can end up making you the butt of a joke (see what I did there?). The smell and/or how audible a fart is can amplify that greatly.

First off, let's get the obvious question out of the way. Can you die from holding in a fart? According to health and wellness website, Healthline, no. They stated:

There is no evidence that holding in a fart could kill you, though the pain and discomfort doing so causes can be severe.

With that being said, here are 5 health reasons why you shouldn't hold your gas in:

Pain

Discomfort

Bloating

Indigestion

Heartburn

Again, while none of these symptoms are life threatening, they can still cause a great deal of undesirable side effects.

We live in the Cowboy State, where the wind blows both freely and ferociously. You should too!

Now if you are not one to let one rip in public, there is certainly nothing wrong with excusing yourself and finding the nearest unoccupied bathroom (or stepping outside to get some fresh air).