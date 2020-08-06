Hulu’s ‘High Fidelity’ Cancelled After One Season

Hulu has cancelled High Fidelity after just one 10-episode season. The show was inspired by the 2000 movie starring John Cusack (which was based on Nick Hornby’s 1995 novel). Zoë Kravitz played a gender-flipped version of Cusack’s Rob, described as “a record-store owner in the rapidly gentrified Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn” who “revisits past relationships through music and pop culture while trying to get over her one true love.”

High Fidelity’s first season was met with generally favorable reviews, earning a healthy 86 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Kravitz was praised for her tempestuous portrayal of Rob, not to mention her pitch-perfect wardrobe choices. Some fans of the original novel and movie were hesitant to embrace the re-imagined version of High Fidelity, but for the most part, it was music to people’s ears. That’s why it was reportedly a tough decision for Hulu to let the show go.

Showrunners Veronica West and Sarah Kucserka had definitely planned for more seasons. Back in February, they told The Hollywood Reporter that the series’ storylines and universe “will continue to expand.” Kravitz responded to the news of the show’s cancellation with an Instagram post Wednesday night. “I wanna give a shout out to my #highfidelity family,” she wrote. “Thank you for all the love and heart you put into this show. i’m in awe of all of you. and thank you to everyone who watched, loved and supported us. [peace sign emoji] #breakupssuck.” Yes, breakups do suck indeed.