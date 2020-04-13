High School Rodeo Season Abbreviated….For Now

The Wyoming high school rodeo season has been affected by the coronavirus concerns just like every other sporting event. So far in the spring season, the Laramie rodeo scheduled for last week was canceled, the Rock Springs rodeo scheduled for this week was also scratched as well as next week's rodeo in Big Piney.

The Newcastle rodeo is scheduled for May 1-3 but that is tentative. The remaining spring rodeos are still scheduled but that can change quickly. So Gillette is scheduled for May 7-10, followed by Casper on May 15-16, then Sheridan on May 23 with Buffalo hosting on May 24-25.

The state rodeo finals are slated for June 1-6 in Gillette. The National High School Final Rodeo will be in Lincoln, Nebraska July 19-25. But with the pandemic, schedules can change quickly.