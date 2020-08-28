High Speed Chase With Shots Fired Goes From Wyoming To Colorado

Joy Greenwald, Townsquare Media

A high-speed chase originally involving the Wyoming Highway Patrol pursuing a vehicle southbound on Interstate 25 ended with the suspects surrendering to a SWAT team in Larimer County, Colorado on Thursday.

That's according to a post on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

According to the post, the sheriff's office was notified around 11 a.m. that the Wyoming Highway Patrol was chasing a vehicle southbound on I-25 into Larimer County.

The WHP said that they believed the couple in the car were involved in a physical dispute with each other. During the pursuit, both the male driver and the female passenger fired weapons at troopers, but the troopers were not injured.

Larimer County Sheriff's deputies joined the chase as it continued westbound from I-25 on Owl Canyon Road. The chase then turned southbound on Terry Lake Road, where the driver rammed the closed garage door of a home near the 8800 block, according to the post, which also says the home was damaged significantly.

The chase then continued southbound and ended at noon near the intersection of E. Douglas Road and Terry Lake Road. The couple drove the vehicle into a closed garage door of a nearby home, allowing them to get inside. The lone resident of the home as able to escape safely.

Deputies and troopers set a perimeter around the home. The post goes on to say that:

''the Larimer County Regional SWAT Team responded. An Everbridge Emergency notification was sent to the immediate area alerting residents to the law enforcement activity and asked them to stay inside their homes.

Larimer County Regional SWAT hostage negotiators successfully convinced the man and woman to surrender. The man and woman exited the home and were taken into custody around 6:30 p.m. without incident.

Katelyn Sidney Bohl (04/26/1993) of Edmond, OK and Jesse Allan Spahr (11/14/1982) of Oklahoma City, OK were booked into the Larimer County Jail on the following allegations:

Attempted 1st Degree Murder of Peace Officer (Class 2 Felony)

Attempted 1st Degree Assault (Class 4 Felony)

Spahr was also booked on:

Possession of Weapon by Previous Offender (Class 6 Felony)

Eluding (Class 5 Felony)

Felony Criminal Mischief

Outstanding felony warrants from Oklahoma''