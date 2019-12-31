High Wind Warning For Interstates 80 And 25 In SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne office of the National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for parts of Interstates 80 and 25 in southeast Wyoming.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

December 31st Wind Update: With gusts of 56 mph already being reported south of Wheatland and north of Chugwater along Interstate 25, went ahead and upgraded the High Wind Watch to a warning this morning. The rest of the wind prone areas to the south, including the Interstate 80 Summit and Arlington area along Interstate 80, do not go into effect until 7 pm this evening. However, winds will be on the increase in those areas through this afternoon.