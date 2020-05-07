High Wind Warning In Effect For Parts of I-80

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says winds reaching speeds of over 65 miles per hour could pose travel hazards for parts of Interstate 80 through Thursday morning.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

''We are currently seeing strong winds along sections of Interstate 80 tonight between Laramie and Rawlins, particularly in the Elk Mountain and Arlington areas. Winds could gust as high as 65 mph at times, and these strong crosswinds could result in loss of control of vehicles pulling lighter loads, including camping trailers. For the latest road conditions and travel alerts, visit www.wyoroad.info on the web or you can dial 511 on your phone for the latest information from the Wyoming Department of Transportation."