High Wind Warning Later Today For I-80 Between Cheyenne/Laramie

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for the stretch of Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie.

The warning will take effect at 6 p.m. this evening and continue until 6 p.m. on Saturday. Winds of 70 miles per hour are possible. High wind warnings and watches have been issued for other parts of southeast Wyoming as well.

One of those warnings, for Interstate 80 between Arlington and Elk Mountain, took effect at 6 a.m. and will remain in effect until 12 p.m. Saturday.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

''Wind gusts will pick up again starting this morning for our western forecast areas in the higher terrain, and then spread further to the east much later on this evening for the Summit/Cheyenne/Chugwater area. The High Wind Watch has been upgraded to a High Wind Warning for the Arlington/Elk Mountain area, and from Cheyenne to Laramie along I-80. A High Wind Watch remains in effect for the Wheatland/Bordeaux area of southeast Wyoming. Sustained west winds of 35 to 45 MPH and gusts to 65-70MPH are possible. These strong winds will result in dangerous travel conditions and extreme blow over risk for light weight and high profile vehicles, including camping and travel trailers. Use extreme caution!"