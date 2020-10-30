High-Wind Watch For I-80 Cheyenne To Laramie, Elk Mountain

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a high wind watch for this evening (Oct. 30) into Saturday morning for parts of Interstate 80 west of Cheyenne.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

''October 30th Morning Update: The High Wind Watch has been expanded to now include the Bordeaux area and the southern Laramie Range Foothills just west of Cheyenne. A portion of the Watch has been upgraded to a High Wind Warning, which includes the Elk Mountain and Arlington area along Interstate 80. Wind gusts of 65 MPH possible late this evening through early Saturday morning."

