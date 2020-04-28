The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is predicting high winds for southeast Wyoming today, with record temperatures approaching 90 degrees in some areas forecast for Wednesday

The agency posted this statement on its website:

''The next few days will certainly bring about a bit of a heatwave in more ways than one. For your Tuesday, area Red Flag Warnings for portions of Colorado and Nebraska are in effect today from noon to 8 PM MDT with strong wind gusts into the 40 mph range and low relative humidity to promote strong fire growth should any start. Burning of any kind is strongly discouraged. Record high temperatures are still in the forecast for this Thursday with our first 80 and 90 degree temps of the year. Is it already too early to complain about the heat, asking for a friend?''



