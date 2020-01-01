Highway Closures And Restrictions In Place In SE Wyoming

Strong winds and blowing snow are causing travel issues on Interstates 8- and 25 in southeast Wyoming, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT).

As of 9 a.m., Interstate 80 was closed between Quealy Dome and Walcott Junction/ I-80 was also closed to light, high-profile vehicles from Cheyenne to Laramie, with an extreme blow over risk warning in place.

As of 9 a.m., the estimated opening time for the closed portions of I-80 was 8-10 hours.

Interstate 25, meanwhile, was closed to light, high profile vehicles from the Colorado state line to Wheatland. Ab extreme blow over risk warning was also in effect. You can access the WYDOT Wyoming Road and travel report here.