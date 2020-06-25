Highway Patrol Says Wyoming Man Killed After Crashing Into Trees

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says a 33-year-old Wyoming man has died after crashing his SUV into trees in Converse County.

According to a fatal crash report released Wednesday, the crash happened south of Douglas around 4 p.m. on June 5.

The patrol says William Stock was headed south on Irvine Road when he lost control of his SUV near mile marker 5 and struck three trees.

Stock was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected from the SUV.

The patrol says it was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash. Speed is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

