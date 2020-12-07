Hilarious NPS Pic Shows Bears Rubbing Up Against a Monolith

The silver monolith mystery has taken a new and hilarious turn. The National Park Service has shared a wonderful pic of two bears who allegedly found one in the wild.

This is obviously a pic that has been given some Photoshop love, but it's amazing just the same courtesy of the National Park Service Facebook page.

If you're not familiar somehow with the silver monolith mystery, one of these object first appeared in a remote part of Utah. After that was taken down, another one was found on a mountaintop in California. The most recent was spotted in Romania. The fact that bears are now getting in on the crazy might be the best thing ever.

It's a great thing that our friends at the National Park Service are keeping their sense of humor amidst this ongoing pandemic crisis. We need more (bear) laughs like this in our lives.