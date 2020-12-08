Brody Cress has a mental focus that surpasses all of his physical attributes and the Cheyenne East High School grad who earned a master’s at Tarleton State University in Texas regained his saddle bronc riding prowess midway through the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. Cress came down early in two of the previous four nights at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX but on Monday his ‘Special Delivery’ was worth 89 points and a second-place tie to collect in excess of $18K. Cress is currently 14th in the average of the NFR but 4th in the world standings with over $133,000 in earnings. Video is courtesy of the PRCA and Cowboy Channel. "