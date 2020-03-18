Hoarders Need to See This Mom Who Wasn’t Able to Buy Diapers

It would be a good idea for anyone thinking of hoarding items to see this video of a mother who tried to buy diapers for her child, but was unable to.

Lauren Whitney shared this quick video on Tik Tok after she tried to buy diapers for her young child, but found the store shelves bare.

According to Buzzfeed, Lauren shared this reaction immediately as she found no diapers in the store. She thought about deleting it later, but learned it had gone viral with over 850,000 likes.

She is not alone. Many who live paycheck-to-paycheck can't afford to buy diapers that far ahead of time and must rely on being at the store at the right time when new stock is put out.

Lauren decided that this video needs to be seen as a reminder to remember our fellow humans as we deal with this pandemic situation.