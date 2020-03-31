The Rock Says ‘Hobbs & Shaw 2’ Is In Development

Well, it’s going to be a while before we see F9: The Fast Saga, which was scheduled to open in theaters on May 22, but is now delayed almost an entire year because of coronavirus concerns. But if you need more reasons to hopeful for a future full of ridiculous, physics-breaking action movies, there is also this: The Rock says that there will also be another movie starring Hobbs and Shaw, who got their own spinoff from the main Fast and Furious franchise last summer.

He confirmed the details during a Q&A on his Instagram account, saying...

We are developing now the next film, the next [Hobbs & Shaw] movie, and I'm pretty excited about it... Just gotta figure out the creative right now, and the direction we’re going to go.

Hobbs & Shaw starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham grossed $760 million worldwide, making it the fourth biggest film in the franchise behind Furious 7, The Fate of the Furious, and Fast & Furious 6 (in that order). The film itself was okay; not quite as good as the best Fast & Furious movies, but with enough buddy chemistry to carry it along. It wasn’t much more than an excuse for Johnson and Statham to bicker — ah, but what amusing bickering they made.

It still feels like the best place for Hobbs and Shaw would be back in the main Fast & Furious franchise, particularly if it’s supposed to conclude with the eventual (and now delayed) Fast 10. But mostly right now we just want more movies, any movies. Remember movies? Man, they were cool.