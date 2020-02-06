10 Hilarious Country Songs By Serious Performers

Typecasting country artists as flipping between sounding sad and nostalgic paints a limited picture that leaves out the ever-presence of humor within the genre.

Intentionally corny skits and bawdry “hokum” songs entered country music in the early years via string bands and blues singers, respectively. A little later, such stage and radio shows as the Grand Ole Opry featured comedians including Minnie Pearl, while the singing cowboys of the big screen tended to have such dim-witted sidekicks as the great Smiley Burnette.

By the 1960s, Nashville reigned as Music City USA, and many of the town’s biggest stars maintained their forerunners’ senses of fun. That tradition carries on today, as demonstrated by this list of 10 hilarious country songs.

This musical roundup skips artists known primarily for comedy, such as Homer & Jethro, Ray Stevens, Cledus T. Judd and others. Instead, it gathers songs by some of the most serious and beloved artists of the past 60 years.