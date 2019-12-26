Holiday Goodies to Stock Up On for Next Year
As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases.
As the holidays draw to a close, it's time to replenish your supplies and store them up for next year. Make future-you happy and stock up on wrapping and other Christmas must-haves so you can start next holiday season holly, jolly and well-organized.
JUST LIKE RUBY Gift Wrapping Paper Rolls
After the hustle of gift wrapping, you might find your stash is decidedly scanter than when you started. Sets like this are great because they look so put together without having to mix and match patterns on your own.
Christmas String Lights - 108 Feet - 300 LEDs
As you put away your lights this year (or maybe even when you were putting them up in the first place), you might have noticed some of your strings were looking worse for wear. These LEDs are long-lasting and look amazing, so treat yourself to some fresh lights for next year.
Sterilite 18-Quart Clear Ultra Latch Box With White Lid and Black Latches, 6-Pack
Clear storage boxes make it easier to spot which decorations are in which bin at a glance. Keep them organized until it's time to break them out again next year!
Christmas Ornament Storage - 75 Capacity
No more broken ornaments! You've gone through the trouble of collecting them, so make sure they stay safe from year to year. It also uses the space more effectively than just tossing them into a random bin, so you can stack up as many storage boxes as needed.
Winregh Artificial Christmas Tree - Snow Flocked Pine Cone Decoration - Unlit
Something about seeing all my friends Christmas trees always gets me imagining the different kinds of tree I could have the next year. Ready to change things up? Why not get your tree at the end of this season so you can start fresh as soon as Thanksgiving over?
