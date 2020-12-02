Holiday Light Tours Return To Cheyenne Next Friday

I don't know if there's a better handoff that you can make from Light Up Cheyenne than to take a Holiday Light Tour with our friends at Visit Cheyenne. I can tell you from experience, they do a great job making sure everyone is socially distanced and safe on the rides from taking the Fright Seeing Tours back in October.

If you're ready for the fun, the tours kick off next Friday, December 11th and they'll run at 6:30 pm and 8:30 pm. Bring the whole family, tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for children, your kids will love it.

Here are some details from Visit Cheyenne's Facebook post.

It's the time of year for Street Railway Holiday Light Tours! Watch the best holiday homes on display with lots of twinkling lights, all from the warmth and comfort of the trolley. Tours at 6:30 pm and 8:30 pm and meet at the Depot this year. Masks will be required. Tickets may be purchased with a credit card at 307-778-3133.

Just think, it's getting cooler outside, but that won't matter, because the trolleys will pick you up and they'll be warm. All you'll have to do is sit back, relax and enjoy the best of the best Cheyenne has to offer with all the lights that are already up. Make a night of it and make sure you hit up the Elfie Stations across town before you board.