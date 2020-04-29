Holiday Twin Announces Lineup for Opening Weekend

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Holiday Twin Drive-In announced Tuesday that it would reopen for the season on Friday, May 1. The Twin will be operating on a week-by-week basis, likely showing movies Thursdays through Sundays.

Here's what you can catch on screen this weekend, Friday, May 1 through Sunday, May 3, as shared on its Facebook page.

Screen 1

First: Trolls World Tour (PG)

Second: Sonic the Hedgehog (PG)

Screen 2

First: Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker (PG-13)

Second: Call of the Wild (PG)

When tickets are on sale, you can buy them here.