Holiday Twin Drive-In Theater Set to Open Friday, May 1

The Holiday Twin is officially back for the summertime, despite COVID-19 threatening to ruin its season.

In a Facebook post published on April 28, the drive-in theater announced their opening date as well as explained some restrictions visitors must follow in order to enjoy the films.

Firstly, tickets and food from the concessions stand must be ordered online, and restrooms will be limited. Not only that, but the drive-in will be operating at half capacity, and they request that you stay in your vehicle unless getting food from the concession stand or using the restroom. You also must wear a mask when you leave your vehicle. Read their full post here:

You can grab your tickets on the Holiday Twin's website, which will be live tomorrow afternoon.