The Monty Python musical Spamalot has been acquired by Paramount Pictures, who will also be producing the movie adaptation of the stage production. Original Broadway choreographer Casey Nicholaw is set to direct, with a script from Monty Python troupe member Eric Idle. Nicholaw’s other Broadway credits as director and choreographer include The Book of Mormon, The Drowsy Chaperone, Something Rotten! and Mean Girls.

According to Deadline, the Spamalot project was originally at 20th Century Fox, but lost steam following the Disney-Fox merger. Now that it has passed over to Paramount, the casting process will begin right away, with plans to move into production later this year. Dan Jinks (American Beauty, Big Fish) will serve as producer alongside Idle.

Spamalot is based on the 1975 comedy film Monty Python and the Holy Grail, which is in turn based on the legend of King Arthur. The musical includes several characters and elements from the movie, even the famous Knights Who Say ‘Ni!’ and the Killer Rabbit of Caerbannog. Spamalot was was nominated for 14 Tony Awards, winning three including Best Musical. In its initial run of 1,575 performances, the stage production grossed $175 million.

This announcement marks Spamalot as the latest hit Broadway musical to receive a movie adaptation. Later in 2021, Warner Bros. will release Lin-Manuel Miranda's In The Heights and 20th Century Studios will release Stephen Sondheim’s West Side Story.