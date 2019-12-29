Hosting a New Year’s Bash? No Problem!

As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases.

New Year's Eve isn't the same without some sparkle and shine. Load up on all the glasses, sequins and decor you need to make your party a real blow out. Let's bring in the next decade right!

Amazon

Put that red solo cup down. Your midnight toast deserves to be as fabulous as you are, so celebrate with these easy-to-assemble gold glitter flutes. There's enough for all your guests to bring in the new year.

Buy it: https://amzn.to/2PUf6Zd

Amazon

Glowsticks are great for people of all ages, but they're especially appreciated by the younger crowd if you're hosting little ones at your New Year's Eve party. There are a ton of different ways to combine them too.

Buy it: https://amzn.to/2s85S2x

Amazon

Photos are just more fun with a glamorous backdrop to spice things up. Create some memories this New Year's Eve when you throw in these cute props for your friends to pose with.

Buy it: https://amzn.to/2sfVpSo

Amazon

You can't deny that festive spirit when you're surrounded by shiny confetti balloons. Even if your other decorations are scant, balloons go a long way toward making your space party-ready. They come in a variety of color combos too in case you're going for a different scheme.

Buy it: https://amzn.to/2sX0BL2

Amazon

The champagne's chilled and the decorations are set up. Now it's time to deck yourself out! New Year's Eve is the perfect excuse to lay the sequins on heavy, so go all out with the sparkle.

Buy it: https://amzn.to/2PUhrmX

Amazon

Sequins aren't just for dresses. This slick jacket comes in an array of colors and just screams, "Woohoooo it's NYE, baby!"

Buy it: https://amzn.to/2Qe3QFS