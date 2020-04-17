Hot Country Knights are back with a new patriotic anthem, "The USA Begins With Us." Both the song and its accompanying music video are ... well, pretty over the top.

Dierks Bentley's '90s country parody band take listeners down the rabbit hole of patriotic musings in "The USA Begins With Us," while the song's video showcases the group's performance for Murfreesboro Public Access Television. Drummer Monte Montgomery (aka, Steve Misamore) describes the moment as their "first North American television spectacular."

Dressed in their finest patriotic attire — American flag print jackets and shawls, and a red leather vest with blue stars — the Knights sing their hearts out. The song features such inspiring lyrics as "Now this morning, I was checking the tag on my underwear to make sure it was mine (it was) / There’s a little tag in there that says, 'Made in China,' but I remember when those tags used to say, ‘Made in the USA!’"

The band's antics draw baffled looks from the camera operators before they become a part of the special themselves: The soundboard engineer and one of the cameramen stand in front of a green screen image of the Statue of Liberty while holding little American flags in their hands. Meanwhile, the members of Hot Country Knights take turns standing in front of, among other locations, the White House, and crowd together as a group, with a clip art eagle soaring over their heads, in front of a Walmart Supercenter, while Montgomery places his hand over his heart.

Monster trucks, a flautist playing over an image of an army tank speeding across the terrain and Douglason wearing a suit with his signature mullet and two pairs of sunglasses while mouthing along to the famous clip of John F. Kennedy saying, "Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country," are all used in the music video as signs of the group's patriotism. Fans can watch the entire, must-be-seen-to-be-believed video above.

"The USA Begins With Us" is included on the Hot Country Knights' debut album, The K is Silent. The project is set for release on May 1.

WATCH: Hot Country Knights Cover Sawyer Brown

Every '90s Country Fan Needs These 50 Essential Songs