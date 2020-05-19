5 Hot Under-the-Radar Artists to Watch in 2020

Taste of Country's annual Hot List celebrates the best of what's new in country music, including the hottest summer songs, artists, men, women and newcomers. These five artists are rising stars in search of their first break, or Hot Under the Radar in 2020.

Folk, soul, pop and country-trap artists make this list of five singers and songwriters who will take big steps forward in the next 12 months. At least one you know without even knowing it, (don't worry, we'll explain) while two more are hoping to make the most of second chances.

A few artists on this list are signed, but none of these five artists have scored a radio hit yet ... at least not one as an artist. How do we measure heat? It's a fragile combination of data, staff opinion, charts, social following and integrity of music, with the emphasis being on the music. You won't love the songs we've spotlighted for each of these artists, but you're likely to find a new favorite artist somewhere on this list.

Take a look. Click a link. Search them out. Expand your digital catalog with music from some of country music's hottest newcomers of 2020.

These Five Artists Are Hot Under the Radar in 2020: