Hotel Transylvania and Costume Parade At Terry Bison This Friday

This Friday and Saturday (October 23rd and 24th), Blue Pig Presents 'Hotel Transylvania & Reverse Costume Parade at the Terry Bison Ranch, hosted by The Chinook and 106.3 Cowboy Country. Bring out the family for this drive-in Halloween themed event!

The drive-in movie night(s) event will open at 6 p.m. and the parade is set to start at about 6:30 p.m. before a 7 p.m. showing of the film, 'Hotel Transylvania'.

Tickets for the event can be purchased through gochinook.com. The ticket prices for children, ages 4-12 will be $5, and the same price for senior citizens. General admission tickets can be purchased for $8 or you can take advantage of the best deal by grabbing a 5-pack of tickets for $25 ($5 each) regardless of age.

106.3 Cowboy Country will also have Car-loads of passes (five attendees per car) to give away during the mornings from 6-10 a.m. this week so listen for your chance to win passes for either night!

For the socially distanced event that will follow CDC guidelines, while there's no 'trick-or-treating' allowed, families are encouraged to bring their own candy and are asked to pick up their trash as well. There will also be concessions available as burgers, hot dogs, candy, beer, soda, and popcorn will be available for purchase.

For more info, you can check out the event Facebook page. We hope to see you this weekend at the Terry Bison Ranch for 'Hotel Transylvania & Reverse Costume Parade'.