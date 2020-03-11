The remainder of the 2020 Houston Rodeo has been canceled, meaning several country performers won't get the chance to take the main stage this month.

Click2Houston and several other area news outlets report that a Houston City Council member confirmed during a 12PM news conference that the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo will be canceled. The Houston Rodeo itself later tweeted the news.

RodeoHouston was scheduled to run through March 22. Among the artists on the remaining schedule were Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, Keith Urban, Chris Stapleton and Luke Bryan. Find a full list below.

The cancelation of the rest of the rodeo comes just days after rodeo officials pledged they wouldn't cancel, citing the fact that their audience is mostly local to Houston, as opposed to SXSW in Austin, Texas, which relies on tourists. The Houston Chronicle reports that more than 100,000 people regularly attended Saturday and Sunday events at the rodeo, and as of Monday (March 9), more than 566,000 had attended this year.

A note at the Rodeo Houston website expresses sadness about having to cancel the rodeo but understanding as public health is a top priority. A ticket refund process is in the works and the website notes that they look forward to the 2021 rodeo.

The Houston Rodeo is just the latest of a growing list of festivals and events shortened, postponed or canceled due to coronavirus. SXSW, Stagecoach and Tin Pan South are on that list. The 2020 ACM Awards are still moving forward as planned, although officials say they're working closely with the CDC.

To date, the total cases of coronavirus in the United States have reached 1,000, with 32 deaths. That's a small percentage of the 120,000 cases and 4,000 deaths worldwide. CBS news reports that one week ago there was just 126 cases in the United States.

Remaining 2020 Houston Rodeo Lineup:

March 11: Kane Brown

March 12: Cody Johnson

March 13: Lizzo

March 14: Jon Pardi

March 15: Dierks Bentley

March 16: Keith Urban

March 17: Gwen Stefani

March 18: Khalid

March 19: Chris Stapleton

March 20: Marshmello

March 21: Brad Paisley

March 22: Luke Bryan