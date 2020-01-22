How Adorable is This Wolf Pup Howling for the First Time?

Many ranchers would likely not find a wolf howling as an adorable thing. However, it's hard not to enjoy seeing this little wolf pup letting the world hear his instincts kick in for the very first time.

Since this video was first shared last summer, it's been viewed over 300,000 times. It reminds me of a neat National Geographic article called "Growing Up Wolf". It documents the beginning of life for a wolf pup including that first howl. As they state, the actually howling of a wolf pup doesn't begin until they are 5 to 10 weeks old just like this little guy.

Depending on other danger factors in their environment, wolves live to be between 5 and 12 years old on average according to the National Geographic article.

There has been plenty of controversy about the reintroduction of wolves into Yellowstone as even CBS News covered recently. For many there is nothing adorable about a wolf. But, it's hard to not appreciate this little wolf letting the world know it's a wolf. I enjoy it, but I don't have cattle that could be a victim of one of these guys when he gets big and is part of a pack.