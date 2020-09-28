How Colorado Ski Areas Plan To Operate This Year During COVID-19

In the era of COVID-19, nothing is normal. People have undoubtedly experienced shifts in their ways of living & socializing, forcing them out of their standard routines and into our country's new "norm".

In a crucial effort to remain open during the pandemic, businesses everywhere have implemented new, safe, health-related guidelines for customers and employees alike to follow.

Now with ski season quickly approaching, officials at various Colorado ski areas are beginning to discuss ways that they can ensure the health and safety of their guests and employees, while keeping their businesses open through the season - and the pandemic.

Some resorts have already announced their new rules. The Coloradoan reported that Vail Resorts — which owns and operates several other ski resorts including Beaver Creek, Breckinridge, Crested Butte and Keystone — has made it mandatory for all skiers and snowboarders to reserve their spots online before heading up to ski or snowboard, in an effort to reduce crowds.

Skiers and snowboarders make their way down the mountain at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, Keystone CO/Getty Images

In an open letter on the Arapahoe Basin website, chief operating officer at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, Alan Henceroth stated that all Ikon Pass holders will be required to make reservations beginning November 9.

He says that requiring reservations for Ikon Pass holders is important because "the Ikon Pass community is large and we just need to be careful that not too many people show up at the same time".

Although not every ski area has publicly announced their re-opening plans for the upcoming season, you can guarantee that every ski area will be implementing guidelines that will serve to reduce the amount of people allowed on the mountain at any given point throughout the season.

The Coloradoan also says that masks or other face coverings will be required for all visitors waiting on lift lines, riding on chairlifts and gondolas, and in all common areas other than while eating or drinking seated at a table.

Click here to see when some of your favorite Colorado ski areas are scheduled to open this winter.