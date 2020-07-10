How Many Hours Has Wyoming Been Drunk For During the Pandemic?

While many people have done all they can to find distractions during the ongoing pandemic, some are passing the time by getting drunk. It turn out that the average American has been drunk for 172 hours since the start of the pandemic.

According to American Addiction Centers, a recent study shows that much of the time spent during the past 11 weeks of the pandemic in America has been spent hitting the bottle. The 172 hours for the average American being drunk is the equivalent of seven days and four hours, which is definitely a considerable amount of time spent intoxicated. So how much of this time is being done in Wyoming? Our state seems to be below the average at 121 hours.

If you're not a drinker, you're probably pleased with this and also good for you, seriously. However, if you're someone who likes to throw a few cold ones back every now and then, maybe you're thinking we're lacking in this department being so far below the average. It's probably not a good thing that I felt disappointed when I saw this. In fact, I actually thought how I can only carry us so much in this department (I know, I may have a problem).

As for states that have been drunk the most since the start of the pandemic, the states that have spent the most time drunk are Colorado (337), Montana (339), New Jersey (375), New Mexico (444), and South Dakota tops the list 468 hours drunk, which is the equivalent of 19 1/2 days of being drunk. Actually, forget what I said about having a problem, THEY may be the ones with the problem.

Drink responsibly while you social distance, everyone!