How Much Tequila Do Wyomingites Drink Per Year?

Today is National Tequila day and in honor of that, website Zippia made a list of the states that drink the most tequila per year. Now, this isn’t combined by everyone, it’s averaged off of bottles of tequila per person. So, the more margs we pound throughout the year, the higher our number is going to be. I’ll go ahead and tell you right now, we didn’t make the top ten. I know, I can hear the sounds of your boos very loud and can feel the metaphorical trash being thrown at me like the upset crowd you are. I feel it, too. I don’t think you’ll be too upset where we land, though. Let’s take a look at the top 10 first, then I’ll show you where the Cowboy State comes in.

Nevada 2.3 bottles a year(makes sense, home of Las Vegas) Colorado, 1.4 Arizona 1.4 California 1.3(they need to step up their game) Maryland 1.2 Texas 1.2 New Hampshire 1.2(out of no where ) New Mexico 1.1 Alaska 1.1 Missouri and Hawaii tied with 0.8 bottles per year

So, where does Wyoming fall in? We’re at number 16 with .73 bottles per year. So, less than a bottle a year. I know that’s not the average in the Murdock household, especially when everything was close for a couple months. We had a many taco Tuesdays and Sunday Fundays with margs. But I digress.

Wyoming placed really well for a state that would be thought of mostly filled with rugged whiskey drinkers. Just goes to show you, you can’t count us out of anything, no matter the survey.