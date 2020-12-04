How Stoned Is Wyoming Compared To Other States?

Well this topic can be seen as subjective to some, and a fiery debate by others. This has really nothing to do with legalization of marijuana, but, the states that do have it legalized are obviously ranked higher(no pun intended) than other states across the US. The website Bestlifeonline ran the numbers and you may or may not be surprised with the results and how they affect the Cowboy State.

First, we looked at the legal status of cannabis both medicinally and recreationally as of Nov. 4, 2020, based on official state laws gathered by workplace safety and compliance specialists DISA Global Solutions. Then, we used the percentage of adults in each state that used cannabis within the last year, according to Statista, and the most recent population data from the U.S. Census Bureau to calculate the number of cannabis users per 100,000 residents in each state. Finally, we examined the National Cannabis Industry Association's sales projections for 2022 in both the recreational and medical marijuana markets, which were made using current data and financial analytics.

So with all this stoner math, where do we and our neighbors fit in? I'll go ahead and spoil it for you, Colorado came in 1st as the most stoned state in America. Shocking, right? Montana came in at 10th, which will probably rise with the passing of legalized marijuana, Nebraska was toward the bottom of the list, coming in at #48, Utah is #45 and Idaho is #39.

So where does Wyoming fit in? Wyoming ranks in at #42. This totally makes sense, Wyoming is kind of a reprieve from those who aren't a fan of the "heavy smoke" in Colorado. There are many that are fighting for the legalization of marijuana in Wyoming, but I wouldn't expect our stock to rise any in the future.

