How The Broncos Stack Up Against The Raiders in Season Finale

While there won't be any postseason for the Denver Broncos this year, the team has an opportunity to finish with its best record since Gary Kubiak left the sidelines.

The Denver Broncos (6-9) host the Oakland Raiders (7-8) at 2:25 p.m. Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High in the season finale. The Broncos are coming looking to improve upon 5-11 and 6-10 seasons over the previous two seasons.

Denver has won three of its last four with quarterback Drew Lock under center. In the victories, he's thrown for 635 yards and six touchdowns.

Rival Oakland still has an outside chance at making the playoffs. The Raiders need a win Sunday plus help — a Texans win over the Titans plus a Colts win over the Jaguars plus a Ravens win over the Steelers.

Oakland won the week one matchup 24-16 between the two AFC West foes in what was Vic Fangio's first game as head coach.

WHEN THE BRONCOS RUN THE BALL: Denver offense averaging 106 rushing yards per game (18th in the NFL) vs. Oakland defense averaging 100 rushing yards per game (8th in the NFL).

WHEN THE BRONCOS PASS THE BALL: Denver offense averaging 196 passing yards per game (29th in the NFL) vs. Oakland defense averaging 262 passing yards per game (25th in the NFL).

WHEN THE RAIDERS RUN THE BALL: Oakland offense averaging 119 rushing yards per game (13th in the NFL) vs. Denver defense averaging 112 rushing yards per game (18th in the NFL).

WHEN THE RAIDERS PASS THE BALL: Oakland offense averaging 236 passing yards per game (13th in the NFL) vs. Denver defense averaging 215 passing yards per game (6th in the NFL).