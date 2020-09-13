How The Cameron Peak Fire Burns Through Snow

While more than a foot of snow fell on some parts of the Cameron Peak Fire last week, the flames are still live.

The fire is slowly melting the snow, which did stop the growth of the the fire around 102,596 acres and also greatly improved the air quality of surrounding towns.

The Rist Canyon Fire Department captured a photo of how hot spots are still fired up, largely due to how there's so much wooden fuel available to keep the fire going. Authorities are hopeful that the snow bought crews time to focus on the fire's most troublesome areas.

The Cameron Peak Fire has destroyed 54 total structures including 25 homes so far.

Authorities currently estimate the fire will be fully contained by Halloween.