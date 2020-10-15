How The Cameron Peak Fire Grew To Become Colorado’s Largest Ever

For more than two months, the Cameron Peak Fire has noticeably impacted life in Northern Colorado and the Front Range.

Smoky and hazy skies have rained down ash and created days of unhealthy air quality. More than a thousand firefighters from more than 30 states have battled the flames.

The Cameron Peak Fire is now at a Colorado record 164,140 acres, according to a Thursday morning (Oct. 15) official report. Containment remains at 56%.

LARGEST COLORADO FIRES IN HISTORY

2020 Cameron Peak Fire 164,140 acres 2020 Pine Gulch Fire 139,007 acres 2002 Hayman Fire 137,760 acres 2013 West Fork Complex Fire 108,045 acres 2012 High Park Fire 87,250 acres

Here's the daily progression of the Cameron Peak Fire and how it has grown since being ignited on Aug. 13.