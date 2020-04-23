How the Isolating COVID-19 Culture Affects Domestic Violence Victims

Aside from a few lucky introverts, I'm sure most of us are tired of the social isolation brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

But while isolation is simply annoying for us, it can be dangerous for others, including domestic violence victims.

"Isolation is already a regular tactic that abusers use and it's something that can be easily manipulated during what's going on right now to further control and isolate victims," said Kari Clark, Executive Director of Alternatives to Violence, in our "Tuned In to NoCo" interview.

Alternatives to Violence is a non-profit organization in Northern Colorado that provides advocacy, shelter, education, resources, and more to those affected by domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking.

Clark wants victims to know that even though precautionary measures against the virus have changed the way the organization is operating, their dedication to supporting victims is still unwavering.

Alternatives to Violence is accessible via their website, their office phone at (970)-669-5150, and their after-hours crisis hotline at (970)-880-1000.

The general public can also do its part to help victims, even while in isolation at home.

"Keep in touch with your loved ones and your friends, talk to them," said Clark. "People who might be in an abusive situation...try to talk to them and set up a code word when they're not around their abuser. Reach out to them as much as you possibly can."

Vigilance and connection are key, even as the stay-at-home order shifts to the safer-at-home order on Monday (April 27).

To learn more about Alternatives to Violence and how you can help domestic violence victims amidst the pandemic, listen to the full "Tuned In to NoCo" interview with Kari Clark below.