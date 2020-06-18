After many years, we’ve finally gotten our first look at Zack Snyder’s Justice League, AKA the Justice League director’s cut, AKA the SnyderCut. The first teaser, posted by Snyder on his Twitter account, gives us a glimpse of a scene that was cut from the theatrical cut of Justice League, along with a brief shot of Darkseid, the DC Comics mega-baddie who never even appeared in the version of the movie we’ve seen.

But what else can we learn from this trailer? ScreenCrush’s Ryan Arey thinks the teaser tells us a lot about how Snyder’s cut would be different from the theatrical cut, even though this clips is just 30 seconds long. His theories include how much of Darkseid we’ll actually see in the finished film, and how the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984 could connect to the new additions in the new Justice League. Watch the video below:

If you liked this video breaking down the Justice League director’s cut teaser,

check out some more of our videos below, including our comparison of Iron Man and Man of Steel, our comparison of Black Panther and Aquaman, and our list of the coolest Batman movies that were never made. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes.