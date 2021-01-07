How To Contact Your Wyoming Representatives and Senators
I was talking to a friend about currents events, politics, and government. They were at a loss as to what to do, wondering if there was anything that a person could do.
There are things that the average citizen, AKA, we the people, can do to effect change in the United States. The first is voting, that's the obvious one. The other is contacting your elected representatives.
Whether you voted for the person in office or not, their job is to represent you. So, don't be shy about telling them what you think. An email or a phone call to the people that work on our behalf in the statehouse and Washington D.C. can help immensely.
You don't need to be a Political Science major and write a complicated legal brief. A quick message from a citizen is enough.
Are there proposed laws that you're concerned about? Let them know. Your note may be the first opposition that the legislator has heard. If all our representatives hear is one side of an issue they are missing a lot. They need to hear more of our voices.
Remember, always be polite and to the point.
Here's how to get in contact with the people that are making decisions on our behalf.
In Washington D.C Wyoming has two senators in the United States Senate and one representative in the United States House of Representatives:
Wyoming Senator John Barrasso:
- http://www.barrasso.senate.gov/
- twitter.com/SenJohnBarrasso
- facebook.com/johnbarrasso
- Email Form
- DC Office Phone: (202) 224-6441
- Fax: 202-224-1724
- Tollfree: 866-235-9553
- International Tollfree: 800-744-17441
- DC Office Address: 307 Dirksen Senate Office Building Washington DC 20510
- Casper Office: 100 East B Street Suite 2201 Casper, WY 82601
Main: 307-261-6413Casper Mailing Address P.O. Box 22201 Casper, WY 82602
- Cheyenne Office: 2120 Capitol Avenue Suite 2013 Cheyenne, WY 82001
Main: 307-772-2451
- Riverton Office: 324 East Washington Ave Riverton, WY 82501
Main: 307-856-6642
- Rock Springs Office:
1575 Dewar Drive (Commerce Bank) Suite 218 Rock Springs, WY 82901
Main: 307-362-5012
- Sheridan Office: 51 Coffeen Avenue Suite 202 Sheridan, WY 82801
Main: 307-672-6456
Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis:
- www.lummis.senate.gov
- twitter.com/CynthiaMLummis
- facebook.com/sencynthialummis
- DC Office Phone: (202) 224-3424
- DC Office Address: Suite SD-G12 Dirksen Senate Office Building Washington DC 20510
- Cody Office: 1285 Sheridan Avenue Suite 210 Cody, WY 82414
Phone: 307-527-9444
- Casper Office: Dick Cheney Federal Building 100 East B Street Suite 3201 Casper, WY 82601
Phone: 307-261-6572
- Cheyenne Office: Federal Center 2120 Capitol Avenue Suite 2007 Cheyenne, WY 82001
Phone: 307-772-2477
Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney:
- https://cheney.house.gov/
- twitter.com/RepLizCheney
- facebook.com/replizcheney/
- Email Form
- DC Phone: 202-225-2311
- Fax: 202-225-3057
- DC Address: 416 Cannon House Office Building Washington, DC 20515
- Casper Office: PO Box 44003, 100 East B Street, Room 4003 Casper, WY 82602
Phone: 307-261-6595, Fax: 307-261-6597
- Cheyenne Office 2120 Capitol Avenue Suite 8005 Cheyenne, WY 82001
Phone: 307-772-2595, Fax: 307-772-2597
- Gillette Office 222 S.Gillette Ave, Suite 600 Gillette, WY 82716
Phone: 307-414-1677 Fax: 307-261-6597
- Riverton Office 325 West Main Street, Unit B Riverton, WY 82501
Phone: 307-463-0482
The Wyoming state government is made up of the Wyoming House of Representatives, and the Wyoming State Senate. They meet in the state capitol building in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
Wyoming Governor contact:
- Address: Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon State Capitol 200 West 24th Street Cheyenne, WY 82002
- Phone: 307-777-7434 (phone)
- Fax: 307-632-3909 (fax)
- Email Form
Use this directory to find your Wyoming state senators and representatives.