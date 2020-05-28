More than six months after Disney+ first came online, the streaming service has finally fixed the aspect ratios on The Simpsons ... sort of.

Yes, you can finally watch The Simpsons as its first 20 seasons were intended, in the boxy 4:3 aspect ratio of older televisions, instead of the 16:9 aspect ratio cropped for modern TVs. The 16:9 episodes chop off the tops and bottoms of every frame and, in some cases, removing sight gags. But the change is not automatic. In order to watch The Simpsons the correct way, you have to manually change the show’s settings.

Here’s how to do it. Go to The Simpsons page of Disney+. Look for the option for “Details”:

Disney+

Click that and look for the slider that reads “Remastered Aspect Ratio”:

Disney+

For whatever reason, the altered, 16:9 episodes remain the default setting. So click the slider off. When you do, The Simpsons on Disney+ will go from this...

Disney+

to this...

Disney+

And doesn’t that look so much better? Check out how much more of Marge’s hair you can see! Dig all of that green carpet!

In all seriousness, the show does look much better this way, even without the jokes you can now enjoy. I’m not sure why Disney+ fixed the issue, but kept the incorrect versions the default, but at least viewers who want to watch The Simpsons the right way have the option.

