How to Get Free Nachos From Taco John’s on Friday

What is better than nachos from Wyoming's own Taco John's? FREE nachos from Taco John's!

To celebrate National Nacho Day on Friday, November 6, TJ's is making the day bigger, bolder, and better with a FREE side of chips and nacho cheese with a purchase in the Taco John's app.

You can find your local Taco John's location here.

Taco Johns

MORE: Hometown History: Tacho John's in Cheyenne

MORE: Cheyenne Police Horses Ordered Food At Taco John's Drive-Thru