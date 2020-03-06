Nashville Tornado Relief Efforts: Here’s How You Can Help the Victims

A tornado ripped through Nashville early on the morning of March 3, damaging the East Nashville and Germantown areas of the city before moving east into nearby Wilson County, Benton County and Putnam County. More than 20 people are dead throughout the affected areas, and even more are injured; dozens of buildings have collapsed, and plenty of others sustained anywhere from minor to major damage.

Following the deadly storm, plenty of Nashvillians and others in Middle Tennessee are in need -- and plenty of others are stepping up to help them. Whether you're in the Music City area or elsewhere, there are ways for you to assist those in need.

The following is a list of ways to help victims of the 2020 Nashville tornado. The Boot's staff members will keep the list updated as we learn of more opportunities, but if you know of relief efforts that are not mentioned below, please email us.

Donate Money to ...

the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee's Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund has been activated. To donate, visit CFMT.org.

On March 6, Cumulus Nashville's radio stations will host their Cumulus Cares Tornado Relief Radiothon to benefit the Emergency Response Fund: The company's Nash FM 103.3, 95.5 Nash Icon and other stations will be broadcasting live from Edley's Bar-B-Que at 908 Main St. in East Nashville from 5AM until 6PM. Listeners can text "NASHVILLEStrong" to 68683 to donate, or stop by with monetary donations. Cumulus Nashville staff will also be collecting diapers, blankets, baby formula, wipes, gloves, toothpaste, Ziploc bags, Tide pods and feminine hygiene products.

Additionally, Tito's Handmade Vodka is matching donations, up to $25,000, to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.

the Community Resource Center

The Community Resource Center is accepting donations for tornado relief efforts via its website (CRCNashville.org) and by text. To donate via text, send RELIEF2020 to 41444.

the Music City Inc. Foundation

The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp.'s Music City Inc. Foundation is accepting donations that will be "immediately distributed directly to families significantly impacted," Butch Spyridon, the organization's president and CEO, tells Billboard. The NCVC made an initial $10,000 donation to start the fund, and a number of organizations, including the Grand Ole Opry and the Ryman Auditorium, will be collecting donations from visitors and audiences.

To make a donation to the Music City Inc. Foundation, send money via Venmo or PayPal to donate@visitmusiccity.com. Checks made out to the Music City Inc. Foundation are also being accepted at:

One Nashville Place

150 4th Ave. N.

Suite G-250

Nashville, TN 37219

the United Way of Greater Nashville

United Way, in conjunction with the Office of Emergency Management, is accepting donations to the Restore the Dream Fund. The fund assists with long-term disaster relief efforts.

the Red Cross

In addition to goods (see below), the Red Cross is accepting monetary donations to assist with relief efforts. The organization is working with CMT and WSMV-TV for a March 5 telethon as well.

the Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is collecting donations for relief efforts.

Donelson Fellowship

The Donelson Fellowship has a disaster relief fund set up.

Service Industry Professionals

Nashville's bustling restaurant, bar and club scene mean the city is home to many service industry professionals, some of whom had their places of work destroyed on Tuesday morning. The United States Bartenders Guild's Nashville chapter has set up a GoFundMe to help those people "with medical bills, loss of employment or home damage and funeral costs for the families of our community who have lost lives in [the] natural disaster."

Additionally, a second GoFundMe has been set up specifically to help service industry professionals in East Nashville. The hard-hit Main Street and 5 Points areas of East Nashville are full of restaurants, bars and clubs that were damaged or destroyed during the tornado.

Music Industry Professionals and Artists

The Heartstrings Foundation has set up a GoFundMe to assist musicians, artists and others within the artistic community who were affected by the tornado.

Others Affected By the Tornado

GoFundMe has put together a centralized hub to house all fundraising campaigns related to the tornado. If you're looking to help a specific person, family, group of people or affected location, you can find efforts there.

Donate Goods via ...

the Community Resource Center

Donations are being accepted at the Community Resource Center, which is located at 218 Omohundro Pl. in Nashville.

Those who cannot get to the CRC can also drop donations at any of Frothy Monkey's locations in Nashville, Franklin and Chattanooga. Additionally, Mercy Lounge, Cannery Ballroom and the High Watt are accepting donations for both the Community Resource Center and Gideon's Army at all upcoming shows. Check the organization's Facebook page for the most updated list of what is needed.

Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee

The Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee is accepting donations at all local Kroger locations, as well as at their Nashville Distribution Center, which is located at 331 Great Circle Rd. Check the organization's Instagram account for the latest list of needs.

Gideon's Army

This North Nashville organization is collecting items for those affected by the tornado. Visit the Gideon's Army Facebook page for the latest details.

Marathon Music Works is also collecting donations for Gideon's Army on March 6. Additionally, Mercy Lounge, Cannery Ballroom and the High Watt are accepting donations for both Gideon's Army and the Community Resource Center at all upcoming shows.

AirBnB

AirBnB's Open Homes Program gives owners the chance to open their homes to those displaced by the devastation. Click here for more details.

the American Red Cross

The Red Cross is accepting donations of water, catered food, blankets and clean towels at:

East High School: 110 Gallatin Ave., Nashville

Victory Baptist Church: 1777 Tate Ln., Mt. Juliet

Highland Heights Church of Christ: 505 North Cumberland St., Lebanon

The organization is also accepting monetary donations and raising funds via a telethon with CMT and WSMV-TV on March 5.

the Nashville Rescue Mission

The Nashville Rescue Mission's Rosa Park Boulevard location lost power and is in need of, per the Nashville Scene, individually wrapped sandwiches, sandwich-making supplies and individually packaged fruit cups, chips and drinks; batteries, flashlights, bath towels and battery-operated fans.

Metro Nashville Animal Care and Control

Pets are in need following the tornado, too. Metro Nashville Animal Care and Control is looking for donations for its pet food bank, and for other supplies for pets displaced by the tornado. The MNACC is located at 5125 Harding Pl., and donations can also be taken to the Nashville Humane Association at 213 Oceola Ave. More information is available on Facebook.

McGruder Family Resource Center

Located at 2013 25th Ave. N., the McGruder Family Resource Center, the Scene reports, needs diapers and baby food, tarps and trash bags, and flashlights and batteries.

Eat Well Nashville

Eat Well Nashville is asking those looking to help to purchase meals, to be given to those in need, at a discounted rate. More information is available on Instagram.

Arbonne

Nashville-area Arbonne consultants are collecting money to purchase the company's non-perishable protein powder and bars for those with food allergies and other dietary restrictions (vegan, gluten-free, nut- and dairy-free), to be donated to Second Harvest Food Bank. Please email josiekaylalama@gmail.com for more information.

the CMA and SESAC

The Country Music Association and performing rights organization SESAC are holding a tornado relief supplies drive to help those affected by the twister. Donations will be accepted near their offices on Music Row in Nashville beginning on March 6, through March 13. A list of needed supplies -- which will be delivered to various groups in need throughout the area -- is available here, along with drop-off instructions.

General Relief Efforts

Per the Tennessean, Councilman Jonathan Hall is requesting donations of plywood, screws and nails, cordless screwdrivers and hammers, plastic tarps and cleaning supplies at two locations:

Nashville Tomorrow: 1230 West Trinity Ln.

Knowles Assisted Living: 1010 Camilla Caldwell Ln.

Metro Nashville Police are advertising donation drop-off centers at multiple location locations:

Nashville Metro Southeast Station: 1417 Murfreesboro Pk.

Adventist Community Services Center: 403 Center Gallatin Pk.

Lee Chapel AME Church: 1200 Dr. DB Todd Jr. Blvd.

Metro Nashville Schools are also accepting school supplies, canned food and other beneficial items at East Nashville Magnet High School. The Metropolitan Development and Housing Authority is accepting donations, both of supplies and gift cards, at 1564 9th Ave. N. and 1457 Jackson St.

Additionally, a donation drop-off location for tents and tarps, sleeping bags and men's and women's clothing has been set up at 522 Russell St. It will be open on March 4-5 from 9AM until 12PM.

Nikki Lane's East Nashville vintage store, High Class Hillbilly, is collecting supplies to be donated to "local organizations, and locals as needed." They'll be accepting donations between 12PM and 6PM on March 5-7. Check Instagram for more details.

Finnleys, a local chain of boutiques, is collecting both monetary donations and supplies for relief work, through March 31. All money will go to the Middle Tennessee Relief Fund, and all supplies will go to the Community Resource Center. Check Finnleys' Instagram page for more details.

In Murfreesboro, on March 5 and March 7, Middle Tennessee State University will collect relief effort supplies at basketball games on campus. See Twitter for more information.

Volunteer With ...

Hands on Nashville

To volunteer with relief efforts, visit Hands on Nashville's website. HoN Communications Director Lindsey Turner tells the Nashville Scene they will "identify specific recovery/cleanup project sites that we will load ... onto our site so people can register for them individually," but for now, a general interest form will get potential volunteers signed up for communication from the organization.

Team Rubicon

Geared toward military veterans but also welcoming civilians, Team Rubicon will be assisting with cleanup efforts in Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit TeamRubiconUSA.com to learn more about their initiatives. Monetary donations are also accepted.

Mt. Juliet Police

The Mt. Juliet Police Department is organizing volunteers to assist in cleanup efforts. Visit MJPDNews.org to sign up.

Zeal Church

Zeal Church, located on Charlotte Pike near White Bridge Road, is organizing volunteers for Friday and Saturday. Interested parties can find more information on the church's Facebook page.

the Cumberland River Compact

Email gray.perry@cumberlandrivercompact.org to join a volunteer team.

Dine at ...

Local Breweries

According to the Scene, the Tennessee Craft Brewers Guild has organized local breweries to donate $1 of every pint to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee's relief fund.

Baked on 8th

Baked on 8th, located on 8th Avenue in Nashville, will donate all of its profits for the month of March to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, Hands on Nashville and the Community Resource Center.

Donut Distillery

East Nashville's Donut Distillery is hosting the Ultimate 'F--k the Tornado' Party on March 6, with proceeds to benefit service industry members affected by the tornado. "We will have tons of ways to donate to the community at our event AND LIVE MUSIC" starting at 4PM.

Otaku to Go

Located on Gallatin Avenue in East Nashville, Otaku to Go will serve ramen by Otaku and Two Ten Jack as a fundraiser on March 8 from 5PM until 10PM. Proceeds will benefit Gideon's Army and the funds for affected service industry members in East Nashville and Germantown. Click here for more details.

Chopper Tiki

Through March 15, Chopper Tiki in East Nashville is donating proceeds from items on a special menu to help service industry professionals left without homes and places of employment following the tornado. More details are available on Instagram.

Open Restaurants in the Affected Neighborhoods

Eater Nashville is keeping a list of restaurants in the areas that were most affected by the tornado that are open for business. Dine local and help those communities.

Shop With ...

Project 615

the Nashville, Tenn. Store

Jessi Zazu Inc.

Oh Boy Records

The Nashville Predators

The Nashville Predators are selling "Nashville Strong" T-shirts and sweatshirts in the team's colors at NashvilleLockerRoom.com. Proceeds are benefiting the Predators Foundation's tornado relief efforts. Donations to the foundation for the same purpose are also being accepted.

WYRK-FM

Buffalo, N.Y., country radio station WYRK (which is owned by The Boot's parent company, Townsquare Media) has designed a "Buffalo Believes in Nashville" T-shirt, the proceeds from which will benefit the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. Visit WYRK.com for details on how to purchase.

Go to These Shows

Cold Lunch Records' "From the Ground Up" Benefit Concerts

Cold Lunch Records is hosting two benefit concerts, on March 4 and March 5. They're taking place at the East Room (2412 Gallatin Ave.), slightly north of the hard-hit 5 Points neighborhood.

Ruston Kelly at the Ryman Auditorium

Kelly will be donating a portion of merch sales from his March 6 Ryman show to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. He's got a number of limited-edition items that will be available that night only.

Redneck Riviera Benefit Concert

John Rich's Lower Broadway bar Redneck Riviera will host a benefit concert on March 6 at 7PM CT. All proceeds will go to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.

To Nashville, With Love

Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell, Ashley McBryde, Brothers Osborne and more are coming together to raise money for Nashville tornado relief efforts: They and more country and Americana all-stars will play a benefit concert at the city's Marathon Music Works on March 6.

Dubbed To Nashville, With Love, the Monday night show will also feature Margo Price, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Katie Pruitt, Kendell Marvel, Old Crow Medicine Show, Sadler Vaden, Yola, Sheryl Crow, Dan Auerbach and Soccer Mommy. The show will begin at 7:30PM and will be broadcast live by local radio station Lighting 100 (100.1 FM).

All money raised through ticket sales for and donations at the show will benefit the To Nashville, With Love Fund, which, according to a press release, was created by music industry professionals in the wake of the tornado. All funds will go to disaster relief efforts and mental health organizations.

Tickets for To Nashville, With Love are on sale now and priced at $75. To purchase tickets, make a donation or get more information, visit ToNashvilleWithLove.org.

Mitchell Tenpenny + Friends at Whiskey Row

Mitchell Tenpenny, Jessie James Decker, Hardy and others will play two concerts at Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row bar on Nashville's Lower Broadway on March 9. Proceeds from the events, which will also include a charity raffle, will be given to Hands on Nashville.

Hailey Whitters at Exit/In

Whitters' March 10 show in Nashville, which was scheduled to take place at the now-destroyed Basement East, will go on at Exit/In. Proceeds from the show will benefit tornado relief efforts, and a crew will also be accepting donations, both monetary and of goods, at the door.

Songs for Our Neighbors -- A Tornado Relief Benefit Concert

Caroline Spence, Sam Outlaw and others will help raise money for victims of the Nashville tornado at a March 15 benefit concert at the city's Mercy Lounge. Songs for Our Neighbors -- A Tornado Relief Benefit Concert will also feature Ben Danaher, Great Peacock, Ross Cooper, Josh Rennie-Hynes and Ruby Force. Tickets are $10, with proceeds going to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee's Emergency Response Fund. Check Facebook for more details.

Emo Night Nashville Events

Nashville is the Reason, which hosts Emo Night Nashville, will be selling merch at two upcoming events and donating 100 percent of sales to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. One event is set for East Nashville's Dive Motel on March 15, and a second will take place at Pearl Diver, also in East Nashville, on March 17.

Cole Swindell in Toledo, Ohio

Even if you're not in Nashville, you can help out by going to a concert. Cole Swindell is donating all merch proceeds from his March 5 concert in Toledo, Ohio, to the cause. Visit his website for more info on the show.

Other Ways to Help

Listen to the Adobe & Teardrops Podcast

During the month of March, the Adobe & Teardrops podcast will donate all Patreon subscriptions, Ko-fi donations and earnings from SubmitHub to relief efforts in East Nashville.

"If you like the music I play, there is a 100-percent chance somebody involved -- from the singer to a musician to the tour manager to the PR person -- was impacted by the tornado in East Nashville," says Adobe & Teardrops' Rachel Cholst (who is also a contributor to The Boot). "Let's give back in exchange for all of the comfort and joy these artists bring to us."

Work Out With Cycle Haus Nashville

The East Nashville-based Cycle Haus Nashville and SweatNet Nashville are hosting a donation-based indoor ride on March 6. A number of other partners will be on hand, and donations are also being accepted virtually. Check Instagram for more details.

Buy Kacey Musgraves' Clothes

Musgraves is donating proceeds from an online clothing sale to tornado relief charities. Click here for more details.