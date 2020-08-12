How to Make Your Own Dr Pepper During the COVID-19 Soda Shortage

The COVID-19 slowdown has caused plenty of product shortages, like Clorox wipes, hand sanitizer, bicycles and toilet paper. The latest victim: Dr Pepper soda.

Dr Pepper, now owned by the Keurig coffee company, confirmed the problem on its Twitter feed. They said they are working with "distribution partners to keep shelves stocked nationwide," and added:

We appreciate your patience and encourage you to contact your local retailer directly for the most up-to-date availability of Dr Pepper products.

A quick check at a local grocery store found this to be the case. Even though a Hannaford store in upstate New York had plenty of 12-packs and its own proprietary generic brand called Dr. Perky, there was an empty shelf where six-packs of Dr Pepper cans would normally be found:

Credit: Dave Coombs/TSM

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

If there's a DP shortage in your town, you could search far and wide at grocery stores, gas stations, convenience markets, and elsewhere. Or you could get to work and concoct your own version, just the way Brooklyn-born pharmacist Charles Alderton did in Waco, Texas back in the 1880s when he invented the soft drink.

Here are the 23 flavors that when mixed together get you Dr Pepper (which started with a period in its brand, but ditched the punctuation in the 1950s):

cola

cherry

licorice

almond

vanilla

blackberry

apricot

blackberry

caramel

pepper

anise

sarsaparilla

ginger

molasses

lemon

plum

orange

nutmeg

cardamon

all spice

coriander

juniper

birch

prickly ash

Good luck getting the mixture just right. You wouldn't want to "over-birch."