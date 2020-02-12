Now is a Good Time to Register to Vote in Wyoming

2020 is going to be a busy election year in Wyoming. Regardless of what our Facebook feeds may make it seem like, participating in our American democracy is not like supporting your favorite sports team. It's about choosing the direction our country takes into the future.

Don't believe the negative loudmouths, each of us has power. Exercising that power means we have to vote. It's a big deal that has a big effect. It's our right and responsibility.

USE THIS TOOL TO CHECK IF YOU ARE REGISTERED

So, if you're just turning 18, recently moved to Wyoming, or have just never done it before, here is what you need to know to register to vote in Wyoming. The sooner the better. Remember there is no cost to register to vote or to vote in any election.

Primary Elections in Wyoming are on August 18, 2020

General Election November 3, 2020

To vote you need to be registered in the country you live in. Voter Registration is administered by your local County Clerk's office where you can register to vote in person or by mail. In Wyoming, you can also register at the polls on Election Day.

Laramie County Clerk 309 West 20th Street Cheyenne, WY 82001(307) 633-4264

Albany County Clerk 425 Grand Ave Ste. 202 Laramie, WY 82070 (307) 721-2541

Natrona County Clerk 200 North Center St Casper, WY 82601 (307) 235-9217

To register to vote in Wyoming you need to be:

18 years of age by Election Day

A U.S. citizen

A resident of the county, precinct in which you register in

Not convicted of a felony unless voting rights have been restored

Not currently adjudicated mentally incompetent

When you register you need to show an ID:

A United States Passport

A valid driver’s license or ID card issued by any state

An ID issued by a federal, state or local government/agency

A photo ID card issued by the University of Wyoming, a Wyoming community college, or a Wyoming public school

United States Military ID

An ID card issued to a Dependent of a member of the United States Armed Forces.

You do not need to re-register to vote in the upcoming 2020 General Election if you voted in the last General Election. You do need to re-register if you moved to a different county or you did not vote in the last General Election. If you moved within the county to another precinct or changed your name, you must notify the county clerk.

Voter registration closes two weeks prior to an election. However, you may still register and vote absentee at the same time within that two week period or at the polls on Election Day.

Once you are registered you are ready to vote in local, state and national elections. To find your polling place (where you go to vote)