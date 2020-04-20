How to Stop Your Glasses From Fogging While Wearing a Face Mask

Those who wear glasses don't have to choose between wearing a face mask and being able to see where they're walking.

Now that in many places the public has been directed to wear face masks in public, the near-sighted population has quickly realized that this is going to be a little more complicated than they originally thought.

Many people have been complaining about their glasses fogging up while wearing their face covering. The problem arises when hot, moist air escapes the top of the mask, condensing on your eyeglasses.

The good news is that there are a few solutions to this problem. Although some may work better than others. You'll probably want to experiment to see which one solves your fogging problem the best. Of course, it's important to follow your optometrist's advice and read all of the paperwork that came with your prescription glasses. Using some of these methods may actually damage the coating on your glasses and void your warranty.