How to Vote By Mail in Wyoming

2020 is a busy election year. In Wyoming, we'll be voting for president, one of our national senators, our representative in the US House of Representatives, several state-level offices; and in Cheyenne, we'll be voting for city council members and mayor.

Wyoming's primary election is Tuesday, August 18, 2020. The general election is Tuesday, November 3.

To vote you need to be registered in the county you live in. Voter Registration is administered by your local County Clerk's office where you can register to vote in person or by mail. In Wyoming, you can also register at the polls on Election Day.

MORE: How to Register to Vote in Wyoming

Flyer sent out by the Wyoming Secretary of State's office, June 2020

In Wyoming, all registered voters can vote by mail with an absentee ballot.

To get an absentee ballot in Wyoming you need to request one. Here's how:

Calling your county clerk

Printing and filling out the application form and mail to your county clerk (FORM) (Miltary FORM)

Emailing your county clerk (Put “Absentee Ballot Request” in the subject line)

Request an absentee ballot in person at your county clerk’s office

Country Clery Contact Info:

Laramie County Clerk 309 West 20th Street Cheyenne, WY 82001,(307) 633-4264, election@laramiecountyclerk.com

Albany County Clerk 425 Grand Ave Ste. 202 Laramie, WY 82070, (307) 721-2541, elections@co.albany.wy.us

Natrona County Clerk 200 North Center St Casper, WY 82601, (307) 235-9217, elections@natronacounty-wy.gov

All Wyoming County Clerk Contact Information

The Wyoming Secretary of State's office says that any registered Wyoming voter can get an absentee ballot as early as 45 days prior to the election, but not on Election Day.

All absentee ballots must be returned to your county clerk's office by 7:00 PM on Election Day. Ballots arriving after the deadline will not be counted. You can drop it off or mail it (be sure to allow at least seven days if mailing).

Ask for. ballot, fill it out and send it back, that's how to vote early by mail in Wyoming. So, be sure to do it. Vote, in person on election day or early by mail. Don't believe the negative loudmouths, each of us has real power. Every vote matters. It's a big deal that has a big effect. It's our right and responsibility as Americans.