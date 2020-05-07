In spite of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic causing the shutdown of concert tours and musical events around the world, the Grand Ole Opry has found a way to keep the music playing.

The Opry announced on March 13 that all shows through early April had been canceled except for its Saturday night shows, which fans can stream online through various platforms. An announcement on April 24 extended the cancellations through May 16.

Following the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines to halt all public gatherings of more than 10 people in an effort to decrease the spread of coronavirus, the Opry has temporarily closed its doors to the public. However, artists continue to perform on the historic stage to an empty Opry house, and fans are still able to listen in or tune in and see the artists perform.

Fans can tune in on Circle Access, the TV network that broadcasts the Opry, as well as stream the Saturday night shows through the Circle website and official YouTube and Facebook pages. The live streams begin at 8PM ET. The shows are also available live on WSM radio, as well as its website and mobile app. Willie Nelson's Sirius XM channel, Willie's Roadhouse, is also broadcasting the Opry shows on Saturday nights at 9PM ET. Check your local listings for more info on how to watch Circle Access on TV.

"We’re keeping the music playing and the circle unbroken," the country music institution vows.

Vince Gill performed on the Opry on March 21, the day after Kenny Rogers died at the age of 81, paying tribute to the legend with an emotional performance of "Sweet Music Man." Gill and wife Amy Grant performed on March 28, and Craig Morgan, Luke Combs, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are also among the artists who have taken the hallowed stage to keep the circle unbroken during the pandemic.