How You Can Support People Affected by the Mullen Fire

The Mullen Fire burning in the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests in Wyoming and Colorado is a big and dangerous fire. As of Monday morning (October 5), the fire consumed nearly 152,000 acres.

Lots of people have been inquiring how they can help the folks fighting the fire and the residents that have been forced to evacuate. Officials from the US Forest Service said that they've been "overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity" of the people in the area, the firefighters, "have everything they need, so we do not need any donations." However, if you want to help, donations, "can be put to good use in many other ways."

Donate money to the American Red Cross of Wyoming. The Red Cross is providing lodging, food, medical and other support for people affected by the fire.

Support Your Local Volunteer Fire Department. While the folks engaged with the Mullen Fire have the resources they need, it may not be the same for your local first responders. Contact your local volunteer fire department and ask what they may need. Supporting them can help protect our citizens from future fires.

Support the Wildland Firefighter Foundation. This organization helps support the families of wildland fighters who have been injured or have died in the line of duty.

facebook.com/MullenFire/