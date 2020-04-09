Have you heard something a little out of the ordinary the last few evenings? A faint howl in the distance, perhaps. Right around 8:00 PM? It could have been a dog, but they're also a good chance it was a fellow Wyomingite.

it's a new trend that started in Colorado and now has made it's way to the Cowboy State. It's a way for the community to come, while still staying apart, and show support for our health care professionals and all essential workers who are keeping the world moving. There's even a Cheyenne Facebook group of howlers

So, tonight if you want to let off a little social distancing steam and give a literal shout-out to all the god people who have to be on the front lines, step outside at 8:00 PM and raise a howl for Wyoming.

