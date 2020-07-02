Huge ‘Fresh Express’ Bagged Salad Recalled Due To Parasite

Over 200 people are sick and counting as a popular bagged salad sold at Aldi, Walmart, and other locations may be contaminated with the cyclospora parasite, which causes an illness known as cyclosporiasis.

The FDA says Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal infection that happens after ingesting contaminated food or water. Common symptoms include severe abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting, body aches, and fatigue. The infection is treated with antibiotics, and most people respond quickly to treatment.

Ninety-one products have been recalled as the epidemiological and traceback information collected by federal and state investigators indicates that a likely cause of this outbreak is a product made at the Fresh Express production facility in Streamwood, IL.

The Fresh Express recall includes salads that are clearly marked with the letter Z at the beginning of the Product Code, which is located in the upper right-hand corner of the front of the package. Products containing the ingredients iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, and carrots AND displaying the Product Code Z178, or a lower number, are recalled.

Consumers who may have a recalled salad should immediately throw it away and do not eat it. Consumers with questions, or to obtain refunds, may contact the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center toll-free at (800) 242-5472 on Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern time and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern time.