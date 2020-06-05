Hulu is Ending Support for Older Roku Devices

Are you someone who can't get enough of your streaming? You need to watch your stories? Make sure you get the necessary upgrade or no more Hulu at the end of this month if you have the older Roku devices.

As of June 24th of this year, those with older Roku devices, such as the Roku Streaming Player (models 2400 to 3100) and the Roku Streaming Stick (model 3420 or earlier), will lose access to the streaming app, Hulu. Those who use those devices will need access to a newer Roku streaming device.

As for the newer Roku devices, Firmware version 8.1 is required for installment on the following devices in order to keep your access to the latest version of Hulu:

Roku Ultra

Roku Premiere and Premiere+

Roku Express and Express+

Roku 3 and 4

Roku 2 (model 4210)

Roku Streaming Stick (model 3500 or later)

Roku TV

4K Roku TV

On your Roku interface, it will show which version you have just by going to Settings->About and then the model will be listed. The required update is to ensure you're able to access the Hulu version that allows to you to have access to live TV.

Therefore, put 'checking your Roku version' on your to-do list for the weekend. I need to make sure I do the same. I can't miss my FX on Hulu shows. I'll be upset if this causes me to miss an episodes of 'What We Do In the Shadows'.